Pokémon Go anuncia un evento especial de Detective Pikachu

Trainers, it’s time to celebrate the launch of POKÉMON #DetectivePikachu with #PokemonGO!

✅ Increased spawning of movie Pokémon

✅ The chance to encounter a Pikachu wearing a detective hat

✅ Special Raid Battles & Field Research

✅ New avatar items➡️ https://t.co/MmYifHgHfb pic.twitter.com/5DMEaf1utU